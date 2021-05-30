Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.42

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 1982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 31.61%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

