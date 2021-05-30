Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,116. The stock has a market cap of $533.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

