Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

CPRT opened at $129.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

