Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

