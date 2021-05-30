Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.