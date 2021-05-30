Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 333,399 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Nokia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

