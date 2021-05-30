Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

