Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

