Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $406,192.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $406,192.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.