Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Head to Head Survey

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Anthem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Anthem 3.78% 17.10% 6.49%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and Anthem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Anthem 0 2 16 0 2.89

Oscar Health presently has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Anthem has a consensus target price of $401.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Oscar Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Anthem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Anthem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Anthem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and Anthem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Anthem $121.87 billion 0.80 $4.57 billion $22.48 17.71

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Summary

Anthem beats Oscar Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as pharmacy benefits management, dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2020, it served 43 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

