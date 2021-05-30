Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Ouster stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 625,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Ouster has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUST. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

