Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 50,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 129,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

