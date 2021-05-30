PAC Protocol Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $111.80 million and approximately $107,795.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00461759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013965 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,572,848,534 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

