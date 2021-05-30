Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 125.9% in May

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the April 29th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

