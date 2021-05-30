Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,515 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 5.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,809,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

PZZA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

