PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.