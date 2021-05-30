Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

