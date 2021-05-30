PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

PDFS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 158,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,479. The firm has a market cap of $644.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

