Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report sales of $49.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.64 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $198.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.40 million to $200.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $207.70 million, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $632.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.