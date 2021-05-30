Peel Hunt Raises The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 325

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.85. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock has a market cap of £458.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.95.

In other The Gym Group news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

