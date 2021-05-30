Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Friday, May 7th.

MRL opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The company has a market cap of £607.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,626.67. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

