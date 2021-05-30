Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Circassia Group (LON:CIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Circassia Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.25. The company has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -386.36. Circassia Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69). Also, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

