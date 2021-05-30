Pendle (PENDLE) Tops One Day Volume of $9,022.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $9,022.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

