Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.