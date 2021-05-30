Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 581,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,014. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

