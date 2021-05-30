Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Perion Network stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

