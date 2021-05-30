Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the April 29th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Perseus Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

