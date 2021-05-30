Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 449 ($5.87). 1,140,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,359.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

