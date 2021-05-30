Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of PAHC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

