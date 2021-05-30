Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 801,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,578 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 119,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

