Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,675. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

