Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,675. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
