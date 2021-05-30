PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $271,660.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

