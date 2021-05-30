Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8,680.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,680 ($113.40) and last traded at GBX 8,580 ($112.10), with a volume of 678922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,650 ($113.01).

PCTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £46.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,085.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

