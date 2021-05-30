PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PCK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,923. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.