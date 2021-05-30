Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $190.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

