Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.16.

PAA stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,022,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

