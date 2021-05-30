PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.30 or 0.00921900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.22 or 0.09238986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00089578 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars.

