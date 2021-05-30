Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) versus First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Financial Comparison

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 34.42% 14.49% 1.44% First Interstate BancSystem 27.23% 9.32% 1.05%

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.66 $69.47 million $4.65 14.69 First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 4.31 $161.20 million $2.53 18.60

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.06%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats First Interstate BancSystem on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, land development, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, and loan collection services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 150 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

