PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $503.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. PRIA has a market cap of $548,564.96 and $503.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00021851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

