Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,626 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $85,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FMC by 165.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

