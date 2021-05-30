Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Chart Industries worth $73,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

