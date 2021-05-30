Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 291,695 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $76,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,613,849. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.