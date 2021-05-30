Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.