Project Pai (PAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $33.44 million and $1.01 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,751,641,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,550,989 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.