ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 22nd

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.56 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

