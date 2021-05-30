Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

