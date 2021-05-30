Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.04

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 3996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

