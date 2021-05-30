Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.96 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $271.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.55 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

