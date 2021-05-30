Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.