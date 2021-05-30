Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

AEO stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $3,246,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.